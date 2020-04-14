|
Debra Kay Balloun
6/1/1958 - 4/2/2020
Debra "Debbie" Kay Balloun of Eugene, OR passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 61 from cancer. Debbie was born in Eugene on June 1, 1958 to parents Jack and Hazel (Krenz) Dodd, the youngest of 8 siblings. She graduated from Willamette High School before attending a college of cosmetology in Eugene. She married Joseph Balloun on February 2nd, 1980 and worked as a beautician for 5 years before becoming a homemaker in 1987. Debbie enjoyed crafting, antiquing, learning about the Victorian era, attending flea markets, gardening, and spending time with her family. Those close to her remember her creativity, relentlessness, and generosity. She is survived by her daughters, Emily Soward of Portland, OR and Ashley Powell of Eugene, OR; her brother William Dodd of Eugene, OR; her sisters Margaret Bosteter of Veneta, OR, Lynda Shisler, Carol Myers, Barbara DeZeeuw, Kathy Crawford, and Mary Dodd: all of Eugene, OR; and two granddaughters. The urn will be placed in the Sunset Hills Mausoleum. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020