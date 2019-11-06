|
Debra Klope
01/04/1965 - 10/07/2019
Debra had a beautiful soul, she was gentle, kind, cheerful, and caring to everyone she met. She never judged anyone, was never negative and always helped anyone in need, she put all others before herself. She will be dearly missed by all who met and loved her. Debra is survived by her son James Henry Madrigal, and daughter Crystal Ann Klope.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019