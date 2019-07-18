|
|
Dee Anne Acques
03/07/1966 - 6/21/2019
Dee Dee was bom to Arthur and Bonnie Acques in Torrance, CA. She moved with her family to Eugene, OR in 1972. Dee is survived by her father and stepmother Pat, sister Sandy Lowe (Bob), son James, daughter Harmony Harper, granddaughters Delilah and Jadah, and two great grandchildren. She loved poetry. A private family celebration of life is July 20th.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 18 to July 19, 2019