Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dee Acques
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dee Anne Acques


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dee Anne Acques Obituary
Dee Anne Acques
03/07/1966 - 6/21/2019
Dee Dee was bom to Arthur and Bonnie Acques in Torrance, CA. She moved with her family to Eugene, OR in 1972. Dee is survived by her father and stepmother Pat, sister Sandy Lowe (Bob), son James, daughter Harmony Harper, granddaughters Delilah and Jadah, and two great grandchildren. She loved poetry. A private family celebration of life is July 20th.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.