1/
Delbert Placek
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Delbert Placek
4/28/1934 - 10/16/2020
Delbert (Del) Joseph Placek went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 16, 2020, after battling cancer. Del was born near Swanton, Nebraska, on April 28, 1934 to Joseph and Alice (Belohlavy) Placek. He was a graduate of Wilber High School and also served in the Navy.
He married Elleene (Ellie) Duba on June 14, 1959. They moved to Fairbury for three months where Del worked in heavy construction. Then they moved to Eugene, Oregon, where Del worked at a sawmill and did tree planting in the forests for a few months. In February of 1960 he began working at Rear's Manufacturing and worked there until his retirement in 1997.
Del loved the outdoors—fishing, hunting, working in the yard. He even did some beautiful woodworking. He often helped others and served as part of 'Neighborhood Watch' and other committees in their retirement community. Prior to living in this community, Del and Ellie lived on a two acre parcel in Elmira, OR and Del loved working outdoors and maintaining it.
Del is survived by his loving wife of 61+ years, Ellie; daughter Tami Dee Placek Procopio (Joe); son Darren Todd Placek (Rhonda); four grandchildren: Lucas Procopio, Heath Placek (Kristin), Evan Placek (Lauren), and Christopher Placek; four great grandchildren: Judah, Sawyer, Chloe, and Maverick Placek, Del has three surviving brothers: Gene (Mary Anne), Rol (Jean), and Don (Janet). Four brothers preceded him in death: Gary, Jim, Marv, and Rol's twin.
Because of Covid-19, the family will hold a graveside service at a later date which will be announced beforehand.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. You may access the obituary at Musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lane Memorial Gardens/Lane Memorial Funeral Home
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
