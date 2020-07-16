Delcie Baszler
January 10, 1933 - July 10, 2020
Delcie Baszler passed away July 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Delcie was born in St. Helens Oregon on January 10,1933 to Hank and Rose Jones. She met and married her husband Ernie Baszler July 21, 1951, they spent 65 years together until Ernie passed in 2016. Delcie spent her life being a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friends to many.
Delcie is survived by her children, Daughters; Vicki (Richard) Bates, Sheila (Doug) Leish, Sons; Daniel (Tamy) Baszler, Gary Baszler, seven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Oakridge, Oregon. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com
