1/1
Delcie Baszler
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delcie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delcie Baszler
January 10, 1933 - July 10, 2020
Delcie Baszler passed away July 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Delcie was born in St. Helens Oregon on January 10,1933 to Hank and Rose Jones. She met and married her husband Ernie Baszler July 21, 1951, they spent 65 years together until Ernie passed in 2016. Delcie spent her life being a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friends to many.
Delcie is survived by her children, Daughters; Vicki (Richard) Bates, Sheila (Doug) Leish, Sons; Daniel (Tamy) Baszler, Gary Baszler, seven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Oakridge, Oregon. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Major Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved