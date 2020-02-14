Home

Delmer Marsh


1927 - 2020
Delmer Marsh Obituary
Delmer Marsh
11/20/1927 - 02/07/2020
Delmer Marsh of Eugene, OR, died peacefully at home February 7.
He was born November 20, 1927, to Bennie and Creat Marsh. They moved to Wolf Creek when he was one year old. He attended grade school there and graduated from Crow High School in 1944. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1947.
In 1948, with partner, Dick Rollins, they formed Marsh & Rollins Logging Co. After 19 years of logging, he sold out to his partner and worked various jobs before completely retiring.
He was married to Evelyn Briggs December 25, 1948, and had three children, Bruce Marsh, Connie Silvers, and Christa Marsh. Evelyn and Christa preceded him in death. He has five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.
Delmer requested that there be no service. A private burial will be Sailor Cemetery in Noti, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
