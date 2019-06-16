|
Bill passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, at his home in Eugene.
Delmore "Bill" William Osborne
March 1, 1932 - June 11, 2019
Born to Helen and Frank Osborne of Sedro-Woolley, Washington. He attended school in Sedro-Woolley. After graduation from high school, he and his twin brother enlisted into the Air Force. Serving four years, he and his wife Nancy relocated to Springfield, Oregon.
He worked as an office manager/accountant until he started his own business as a steel fabricator and boiler repair shop in Springfield. He retired in 1997. His hobbies included gardening, growing roses, collecting things for his home, bowling and watching television.
He is survived by his three children, Lynne Porter (Grant) of Crawfordsville, Gary of Eugene and Kathy Swan (Mark) of Springfield and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill will be missed by his family and friends. At Bill's request, no services will be held. Burial will be at Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 16, 2019