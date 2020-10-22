1/1
Delna Coalwell
1934 - 2020
Delna Coalwell
July 4, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Delna was born July 4, 1934 to Mondell and Bertha Tolman in Annis, Idaho.
She grew up in Sedro Wooley Washington and Emmett, Idaho. Delna Graduated from Emmett High School and attended Brigham Young University .
Delna married Rex Hanby on January 1, 1953. From that union produced Delna's four children: Steve, Darla, Lisa and Cindy.
She moved to Coos Bay, Oregon in 1974 where she worked at Weyerhauser for many years.
Delna married Richard Coalwell at the Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints in Portland, Oregon where they were Sealed. After retirement Delna and Richard traveled and explored Europe on several occasions. They served a mission together in Salt Lake City in 1998.
Delna loved family gatherings, gardening, reading and spending time with her 23 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching the Oregon Ducks.
Delna is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, three sisters and grandson Tysen.
Services will be held for Delna on October 30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Presidents Street in Eugene, Oregon at 1:00PM.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
