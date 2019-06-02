|
Delores Ann Moore, 81, of Springfield passed away on May 27, 2019. Delores moved to Sherwood, OR in 2014 to share a home with her daughter. She passed peacefully at home of cancer with her family by her side.
Delores was born in St. Louis, MO on May 20, 1938. She was the only child of Jack Roy Batey and Francis Ruby Hurley. The family moved from Missouri to Nashville Tennessee where Delores attended school and spent her childhood.
It was in Tennessee where Delores met and later married Manuel Moore on July 2, 1955. After marrying Manuel, the couple moved to Dorena Oregon, later moving to Springfield.
Delores is survived by her daughter, Cindy Galligan and her husband Neal; grandchildren Angela, Ashley (Jason), Ryan (Chelsee) and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Moore in 2000 and her son, Robert Moore, in 2016.
Delores was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her greatest joy. She was a spectacular cook and homemaker. She enjoyed sharing her home and table with family and friends. Her generosity was unprecedented. Delores also enjoyed traveling, golfing, gardening, playing cards, Duck Football and above all dancing. We called her the "Dancing Queen". She has left her family a legacy of beautiful memories.
Services for Delores will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Buell Funeral Home in Springfield. The burial will take place at Fir Grove Cemetery in Cottage Grove at 2 p.m. for any that wish to attend.
