Delores Kathleen Sheldon
3/2/1931 - 12/26/2019
Delores Kathleen Sheldon was born on March 2, 1931 to John and Beneta (Stowe) Helbling of Elkhart, Indiana. She died on December 26, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon.
Delores had a strong heritage of faith and embraced her love for God and for serving others throughout her life. Her favorite activities were times spent with family that usually involved singing, traveling or watching the Oregon Ducks.
She is survived by Paul, her sweetheart and husband of 65 years, children Kathy Davis (Jerry), Sandy Ravan (Tim), Terry Sheldon (Colby), and Lisa Brown (Brian), thirteen grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Delores is planned for Saturday, January 4 at 11 am at Willamette Christian Center in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020