Delores O'Brien Wise. This is her story: This woman lived.. one hell of a Life!
Delores O'Brien Wise
June 27, 1931 -
March 27, 2019
Born Delores Ann Fisher, her journey started in 1931. Over the last 87 years this journey took her to six continents and over thirty countries.
It all started on June 21, 1931 in the big metropolis of Springfield, Oregon. From an early age it was apparent that her street smarts would be of great value, especially later in life during her travels. She graduated with Honors from Springfield Union High School in 1949. Before she joined the military to fight the communists she spent time at Lindfield College.
After her brief but successful military career she moved back to Springfield, Oregon with her new husband James O'Brien, AKA "Big Dummy". Married life brought three wonderful children (Jim, Teresa, and Mitch) which gave her the cheap labor she needed to be a successful farmer.
To get away from the stress that goes with running a bean farm she would take frequent trips to Reno, Nevada. Unlike her mother Ann, who could not lose on any slot machine or card table, Delores was one of the many people who helped build Reno.
Her real winnings came from spending time with her family. She loved to host weekly Sunday dinners and all of the holidays. She was an excellent cook who embraced her Polish heritage and could make killer cabbage rolls and pierogi. She could even change a light bulb all by herself!
Her pool parties were legendary. It didn't matter who you were, you could count on three things: Good food, good drink and getting thrown into the pool.
She traveled all over the globe. From smuggling in Poland, hallucinogenic elephant rides in Thailand to table dancing in Spain, there was never a dull moment traveling with her. Speaking of dancing, Delores loved to dance. Whether it was tap dancing or clogging, she loved to shake it! She was one of several local ladies who danced their way into many hearts.
She loved elephants or at least that's what her family and friends thought. She had an epic collection from all over the world. The one thing everyone knew was if you needed to get back in her good graces buy her an elephant, or maybe a herd!
Later in life she married a crazy Marine, Jess Wise, who shared her love of reading, crossword puzzles and travel.
Her travels made her an excellent connoisseur of wine. She was very particular and fond of the boxed variety, especially with a handful of ice added to the glass.
Sadly, her travels came to an end on March 27, 2019. She leaves behind a bunch of family and friends who are better off because of her influence. And although she is not with us anymore we know she is looking down on us saying "moderation is for monks, take big bites".
A celebration of life will be held on April 27, 2019 at the VFW in Springfield (5344 Main Street) from 1PM to 4PM.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019