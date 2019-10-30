|
|
Delphia Ruth Hein
March 5, 1921 - October 22, 2019
Delphia Ruth Hein, 98, of Eugene, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday.She was born in Durham, Kansas to Benjamin C. and Anna (Socolofsky) Frick.
Delphia grew up on a farm in Kansas. In 1955 she moved to Idaho. Then in 1964 she moved to the Oregon Coast with her family. She lived various cities in Oregon until her death in Eugene.
She received her Master Degree at the University of Oregon. She was a school teacher from the age of 19 till 1982 when she retired. She taught elementary school in Kansas, Idaho, Oregon and K - 8 Music in Reedsport. She was active in music in all the various churches she attended, playing piano and singing. She was an accomplished pianist.
Delphia enjoyed music, flower gardening and traveling.
She is survived by daughter Pamela and her husband Randy Henderson; grandsons: Justin and his wife Margaret, Ryan and his wife Rachel, Jared and his wife Emily; great grandsons: Gabe Giles and his fiance Jordan, Emmett, Carson, and Ivan Henderson; great granddaughters: Gretel and Laura Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd E. Hein in 2008; son Michael Hein in 2019; sister Judy Sloan in 2006; and great-grandson Nolan Grant Henderson in 2018.
Memorial service will be 5:00 pm Tuesday, November 5th at First Christian Church 1250 Nyssa Street, Junction City. Private burial took place at Gilliland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Nolan Henderson Memorial Scholarship (Delphia's Great Grandson). Please send to: LBCC Foundation (Nolan Henderson in the memo) 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW Albany, OR 97321.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019