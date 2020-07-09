Denis Dinneen
Sept. 19th, 1939 - June 9th, 2020
Denis John Patrick Dinneen (aka Mr. Wizard) age 80, died peacefully at home on June 9th with his wife and son by his side. He was born in San Francisco to John Dinneen and Glorian Washburn. He was a Navy veteran and traveled the world. Later he joined NASA's Ames Research Center. Following many adventures, he moved to Oregon where he spent the majority of his life working in computers, construction and steel fabrication. He loved playing mandolin, being with friends, reading, solving problems and being home. Some of his talents included fixing almost anything and always lending a hand when needed. He especially loved his pets and wild birds. He is survived by his wife Constance, children Scott, Kelly, Jacob and stepsons Jeff and Peter. A wake will be held at a later date.
