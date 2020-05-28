Dennis Allen Haker
1949 - 2020
Dennis Allen Haker
3/17/1949 - 5/25/2020
Dennis Allen Haker, 71, died on May 25, 2020 in Eugene, OR; after a tough battle with Parkinson's.
Dennis was born on March 17, 1949 in Portland, OR to Rodger and Jan Haker. He married his loving wife on November 5, 1977. He studied at the UofO. He enjoyed spending baseball season watching the Eugene Emeralds. He drove truck for Wildish Sand and Gravel for 35 years, and retired to spend more time on his multiple hobbies, Rebuilding clocks, stereos, Remote Control Cars, boats, and planes. He enjoyed fishing and swimming. He loved to cruise on his motorcycle to 3 Sisters or the coast to get some chowder. He and Charlotte enjoyed traveling and taking cruised until Parkinson's took over.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Charlotte; their children, Ron and Shannon. He will be missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
