Dennis Allen Haker
3/17/1949 - 5/25/2020
Dennis Allen Haker, 71, died on May 25, 2020 in Eugene, OR; after a tough battle with Parkinson's.
Dennis was born on March 17, 1949 in Portland, OR to Rodger and Jan Haker. He married his loving wife on November 5, 1977. He studied at the UofO. He enjoyed spending baseball season watching the Eugene Emeralds. He drove truck for Wildish Sand and Gravel for 35 years, and retired to spend more time on his multiple hobbies, Rebuilding clocks, stereos, Remote Control Cars, boats, and planes. He enjoyed fishing and swimming. He loved to cruise on his motorcycle to 3 Sisters or the coast to get some chowder. He and Charlotte enjoyed traveling and taking cruised until Parkinson's took over.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Charlotte; their children, Ron and Shannon. He will be missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 28 to May 31, 2020.