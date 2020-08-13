Dennis Brent Carr
2/17/1952 - 8/8/2020
With profound sadness, we share that Dennis Carr, a long time dedicated member of the local education community, passed away at the age of 68 surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 8th following a brief battle with metastatic cancer. Originally from Ohio, he biked across the country to Oregon in 1974 after his graduation from Hiram College to attend Lewis and Clark Law School. He met Michele, his wife of 40 years, in Eugene while working together at The Refectory restaurant. They married in July, 1980 just prior to traveling to New Haven, CT for Michele to attend Yale School of Nursing where she received a Masters degree in Midwifery.
Dennis received his Masters in Industrial Relations from the University of Oregon and worked for several years at South Lane School District as Assistant Superintendent. He went on to spend 16 years as Chief Human Resources Officer at Lane Community College. He provided leadership to the office of Human Resources with wit, perseverance, and a commitment to success. During his recent retirement, he continued teaching for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). He mentored well over 500 HR professionals in preparing for the SHRM certification. Dennis also served as a board member of Our Community Birth Center, with a commitment to families seeking personalized support in the Birth Center Model of Care.
Dennis loved the outdoors including the Oregon coast, fly fishing on the North Umpqua River, and hiking throughout the state. He was an avid gardener and was looking forward to continuing to garden, travel, and fly fish in his recent retirement. Dennis was an enthusiastic supporter of University of Oregon athletics. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, daughters, and grandson.
Dennis is survived by his wife Michele Peters-Carr; sister Siri Hoffman; daughters Amelia Carr and Meghan Steele (Brent Steele); grandson Jack Steele; and loyal golden retriever, Siena.
In memory of Dennis's passion for education, please consider a donation to Lane Community College Foundation for a future scholarship in his honor or Our Community Birth Center (https://www.ourcommunitybirthcenter.org/donate/
).
