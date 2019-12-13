|
Dennis Dean "Joe" Anderson
July 14, 1940 - November 26, 2019
Dennis Dean "Joe" Anderson, age 79, passed away at his home in Creswell, Oregon surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He and his twin sister Denyce were born on July 14, 1940 in Ross, North Dakota to Leo Lenard Anderson and Wilma Gurina Wolfe. He was the only boy with six doting sisters watching over him. Joe attended grade school through 6th grade in North Dakota. His family moved around with a three year stop in Myrtle Point, Oregon during his 6th grade year where he attended Myrtle Point Junior High followed by a move to Powers, Oregon where he lived until he graduated from Powers High School in 1958. It was with the love and support of Lena Smith that Joe was able to stay with a stable family and complete his schooling in Powers.
When Joe was 21 he traveled back to North Dakota for a visit and met Delores Kay (Dodie) Larsen. The two dated and carried on a long distance relationship with letters and phone calls for about a year and then married in 1962. Together, they had three children. Joe worked until his retirement in the lumber industry where he was a foreman for Bald Knob Lumber. When he wasn't hard at work he was laboring on his small farm, mending fences, raising cows, gardening and canning with his wife, Dodie.
He loved hunting and fishing and spent many weekends on the Pacific Ocean in his fishing boat or on the banks of the Umpqua River. It was on the ocean catching halibut, tuna and salmon that he made many memories with his boys, Dodie and his fishing buddies. Joe would share his catch with family and friends, make homemade canned tuna, smoked salmon or host one of their fish fries.
Some of his favorite times were spent on the sidelines watching his grandchildren play sports and perform, visiting his many friends and shut-ins at their homes, walking and working the Christmas tree farm with his good friend and neighbor, attending senior exercise class, volunteering in the Creswell Food Pantry weekly and hanging out with his faithful dog and companion, "Gertie".
Joe lost his daughter, Shelly in 2000 and his wife of 48 years in 2010. He was also preceeded in death by his sisters, Marlys, Carol and Arlene. He is survived by his sons, Dean (Vickie) and Brad (Chantel); seven grandchildren, Kirsten (Spenser), Haley, Emily, Abigail, Jack, Maxwell and Charlotte. He is also survived by his sisters, Donna, Denyce and Leona; and many nieces and nephews.
His family will hold a private service at Rest-Haven Memorial Park and a celebration of Joe's life on the Oregon Coast.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019