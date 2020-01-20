|
|
Dennis Eugene Ritchison
May 21, 1939 - December 27, 2019
Dennis was born May 21st, 1939 in Modale, Iowa to Raymond Ritchison and Maxine Parks Ritchison. Dennis passed away at home surrounded by his loving family and wonderful hospice nurse, Zac.
Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Arline Witter, in Colma, CA on Jan. 4, 1958. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda, and grandparents.
Dennis joined the Marine Reserves in 1956, then joined the Air Force in 1958.
His father was drafted by the Army 1942 and stationed in Kodiak AK, Mom moved with Dennis to Portland, OR and became a "Rosie the Riveter". In 1945 they moved to San Francisco, with "baby" Linda and Dennis to the projects of Portero Hill, where he could see the Navy ships coming home when the war ended.
In 3rd grade they moved to their first home in Daly City. CA. He went to Crocker Elementary School and Colma Middle School. At 14 he developed Osgood Schaltter and could not participate in sports. Dennis attended Jefferson High as a freshman. In the middle of his sophomore year, the family bought a new home in San Mateo, CA where he met Lew Witter at San Mateo High School.
Dennis came into class after it had began, while being introduced, Lew was taking in his style of dress, which was a pink dress shirt, rolled up cuffs and grey pegged pants with a pompadour hair style. Lew had to meet him. They became fast friends and with other friends were full of mischief! Dennis had a "40" Ford black convertible with red leather seats and they had many escapades which kept them laughing for over 60 years!
Dennis served 2 years in Germany during the "Berlin Crisis" 1960-1962 TDY in Libya, England and Africa Leaving the Air Force with several medals as an Airman 1st Class with an honorable discharge in June 1962.
He joined the San Francisco Ironworker's Union Local #377 and was a proud Union member and backed all unions! He joined in 1962 and retired on May 21st, 1999 having worked in and outside of buildings in the S.F. Bay area, such as the Trans-America Building, the Bank of America, AT&T Stadium, the Hyatt Regency, The Clorox Building in Oakland, Chevron Park in San Ramon, San Jose Convention Center, The San Rafael County Courthouse - one of a few designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, and many more!
He mentored many apprentices who became foremen and office holders in the Union. He also was mentored by "Bob Sherman" who taught him to work easier, safer, efficiently and with fun!
Dennis loved fishing, bowling, the 49ner's and S.F.Giants, his friends and family. He had a real quick, wit up until the end. The nurses loved him. He had very good manners and respected women and loved a good handshake! He judged you by it!
He leaves behind his soulmate Arline, their children: Michael, Valerie (Richard), Lisa (Martin) and Tim; Grandchildren: Roseann, Desiree, Justin, Colton, Roxann, Natasha Martin, Richard, Richelle, Vanessa, and James; Great-Grandchildren: Viron, Lulani, Michael, Justin Jr., Lilliana, Romeo, Monica, Dionocio, Mauricio, Anastashia, Trinity, Abigale, Annabella, Noah, Autumn Rose, and Amariah Lynn.
He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Lewis Witter and sister-in-law Ivy; Nephews: William, Matthew, and Dennis; Nieces: Tina (Craig), Lani (Don), Kim (Brian) and Cari.
He fought a hard fight, but it was not to be!
He loved life, his family, friends, the girls at the bank, the girls at the Sunrise Café, his neighbors Dave and Natalie.
He loved Oregon, California and Hawaii! The nurses and doctors that cared for him at McKenzie-Willamette were wonderful, also his stay and Marquis Rehab center short- but could have helped him if his lungs hadn't failed him.
We thank them all from the bottom of our hearts. The compassionate care of the "Cascade Hospice" who were wonderful and there thru his final days at home along with his son Michael, grand-son-in-law Mike, Vanessa, and great-grandchildren Trinity, Abigale, Annabella, hospice nurse "Zac", Arline, and neighbors Dave and Natalie.
Donations to Cascade Hospice, 2650 Suzanne Way, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97408 in Dennis Ritchison's name would be appreciated!
Alpha Cremation was in charge of arrangements.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date!
Dennis would love to see the "Niners" beat the
"Packers". We all love you and miss you.
You were the force, an energy and special light that will always shine! Till we meet again, sweetheart.
