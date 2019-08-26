|
Dennis Finnell
October 14, 1939 - August 21, 2019
Dennis Clyde Finnell of Monroe passed away on August 21 of respiratory failure at the age of 79. He was at home surrounded by his family.
Dennis was born on 10-14-1939, at home, in Sutherlin, Oregon to Ben and LaVerne Finnell. He was the third of 5 children.
Dennis attended Oakland High School and joined the NAVY in 1957. He served two years. During this time Dennis gained the skills of an electrician, and later made a career of the trade. Shortly after his honorable discharge, he met Linda Lang. After a lengthy five day engagement, they were married on July 9,1960.
During his 40+ tenure, Dennis held titles such as Electrical Apprentice, Journeyman Electrician, Supervisor, and Electrical Inspector. He was an active member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 280 for 55 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and crossword puzzles. Dennis will be mostly remembered for his ability to make people laugh.
Survivors include his wife; two children, Dennis Finnell II of Junction City and Denise Wall of Monroe; three grand children, and 4 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, October 12 at the Central Electrical Training Center in Tangent, Oregon.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
