Dennis H. Babcock

Dennis H. Babcock Obituary


Dennis H. Babcock
1947 - 2019

Dennis Howard Babcock of Springfield, Oregon was born to Charles and Itha Babcock in Newberg, Oregon, on 8-28-1947. He passed away at the age of 71 on 5-23-19 of cancer.

Dennis married Nancy Louise Toll on 12-23-1967, and they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary together. He worked at EWEB for many years and was a member of Springfield Faith Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, puzzles, feeding and watching the birds.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his brother Dickie Babcock, and his sisters Carol McNett and Beverly Wafford.

Surviving him is his wife Nancy Babcock, his brothers Bob Babcock and Greg Babcock, his sisters Iris Scott and Donna Wells, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their children.

There will be a Celebration of Life on June 10th at 10:00 a.m. at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home, 7305 Main Street, Springfield, OR 97478.

Flower arrangements can be sent to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home, 7305 Main Street, Springfield, OR 97478.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 4, 2019
