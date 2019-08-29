Home

Dennis "Denny" Harms


1940 - 2019
Dennis "Denny" Harms Obituary
Dennis "Denny" Harms
February 1, 1940 - August 12, 2019
Dennis "Denny" Harms passed away at his home in Bend OR on August 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois, two daughters and their spouses, Tina & Bill Anderson, Bend OR and Lee Anne Harms & Dave Pegenau of Beaver Creek OR., two grand-children and their spouses and six great grandchildren.
Denny was born in San Francisco CA. At the age of five his family moved to Westport WA for 10 years before moving to Oregon. In 1958 Denny graduated from Drain High School. After graduation he headed for San Diego, CA to begin his Naval training and storekeeper school serving aboard a submarine tender, the USS Nereus.
Following discharge from the Navy, Denny moved his family back to Oregon. The next 37 years Denny worked in the automotive and RV parts industry in the Eugene/Springfield area. Retiring in 2006, Denny and Lois explored the US traveling in their RV. In 2009 they purchased a home in Bend OR.
A private Burial-at-Sea by the US Navy will be performed with Military Honor's.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
