Dennis James Langan passed away peacefully on April 20th, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born to John and Elona Langan on November 9th, 1942 in Eugene, Oregon. He graduated in the first class of North Eugene High School in 1960.
Dennis James Langan
1942 - 2019
On August 5th, 1976 he married Susan Williams in Eugene, Oregon. Together they raised three sons and two daughters on their farm in Fall Creek, Oregon.
In 1961, Dennis started his career at Weyerhaeuser in Springfield Oregon as a saw filer. In 1973, he and his brother Lowell started D&L Truck Parts in Junction City Oregon where he worked alongside his son, Tom, until his passing.
Dennis enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, woodworking, farming, and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is lovingly remembered by his brothers Pat Langan and George Langan, his sister Carol Pomes, his children Debra Mullins and her husband Dan of Rockway Beach OR, Tom Langan and his wife Joan of Jasper OR, Shelia Barnett and her husband Jim of Walla Walla WA, Paul Langan and his wife Candice of Dexter OR, and James Langan and his wife Alisha of Fall Creek OR. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held at Twin Rivers Church at 1660 Mohawk Blvd Springfield, OR 97477 at 11AM on Saturday May 11th, 2019. A graveside service will follow at Mt. Vernon Pioneer Cemetery in Springfield. A Celebration of Life will be held following the graveside service.
Flowers may be sent to Major Family Funeral Home at 112 A Street, Springfield OR 97477. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook
