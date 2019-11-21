|
|
Dennis Kaping
9/8/1962 - 11/17/2019
Dennis Dan Kaping, 57, died November 17, 2019 at his home in Junction City, OR. He was born September 8, 1962 in Eugene, OR to parents Louie Kaping and Gwenda Ballard Kaping, He grew up in the Monroe community.
Dennis loved his son, Dawson King. He loved his mom and dad, Gwenda and Louie Kaping and his sisters: Debbie Arkills, Sheryl Kaping, and Karen Hinderman, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was a momma's boy who always enjoyed being the "spoiled one."
Dennis loved his whiskey, Bloody Marys, and driving his cars fast and furious. His brazen exterior was no match for his kind-hearted, generous nature.
Dennis gathered friends of all ages. He enjoyed hosting barbeques, game nights, and Sunday breakfasts. He believed in living life BIG.
There will be a public viewing for friends and family this Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
His family will gather for a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM at Monroe High School on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Friends and all those who knew and loved Dennis are invited to come join in the celebration of his life with a potluck meal following the gathering. Those attending are invited to bring a favorite dish and come celebrate Dennis's big life.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019