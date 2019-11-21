Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR 97330
541-757-8141
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Kaping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Kaping


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Kaping Obituary
Dennis Kaping
9/8/1962 - 11/17/2019
Dennis Dan Kaping, 57, died November 17, 2019 at his home in Junction City, OR. He was born September 8, 1962 in Eugene, OR to parents Louie Kaping and Gwenda Ballard Kaping, He grew up in the Monroe community.
Dennis loved his son, Dawson King. He loved his mom and dad, Gwenda and Louie Kaping and his sisters: Debbie Arkills, Sheryl Kaping, and Karen Hinderman, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was a momma's boy who always enjoyed being the "spoiled one."
Dennis loved his whiskey, Bloody Marys, and driving his cars fast and furious. His brazen exterior was no match for his kind-hearted, generous nature.
Dennis gathered friends of all ages. He enjoyed hosting barbeques, game nights, and Sunday breakfasts. He believed in living life BIG.
There will be a public viewing for friends and family this Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
His family will gather for a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM at Monroe High School on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Friends and all those who knew and loved Dennis are invited to come join in the celebration of his life with a potluck meal following the gathering. Those attending are invited to bring a favorite dish and come celebrate Dennis's big life.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -