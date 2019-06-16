|
A memorial service will be held at the Springfield Elks from 1:00pm – 4:00pm on Friday, June 21, for Dennis R. Kyhl of Eugene, who passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, OR. He was 75.
Dennis Ray Kyhl
1944 - 2019
Dennis was born in Emmetsburg, IA. His family moved to Oregon from Minnesota when he was in grade school. He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1962. He spent four years in the Air Force as a communications technician. He then went on to work as a communications technician for Pacific Northwest Bell and ultimately retired from AT&T in 2004. He and his wife Sue were married in 1970, and spent 49 years together on one adventure or another. He enjoyed the outdoors – camping, fishing, snowmobiling and spending time at their cabin. During his retirement years he enjoyed spending summers in Oregon and traveling around in the fifth wheel. Winters were spent enjoying golf and happy hour in the warmer weather with friends in Arizona.
Dennis was the oldest of two children and preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Sue, daughter Tracy and her husband Jeff of Portland, one granddaughter Kelsey, and his sister VaLain and her husband Danny of Riverwoods, IL. Friends were always considered family. He is survived by the many friends he spent time with both in Oregon and Arizona.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 16, 2019