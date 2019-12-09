Home

Dennis Osburn


1950 - 2019
Dennis Osburn Obituary
Dennis Osburn
9/19/50 - 12/4/19
Dennis Osburn (Papa) died peacefully at his home on Dec. 4, 2019, where he was born and lived his whole life in Marcola, OR. Dennis married Jane Hudson in January of 1969. They raised their children Jimmie and Cheri on the family property. His son in law, Brian Barrowcliff joined the family in 1994. He was preceded in death by his son Jimmie 21 years ago. This tragedy forever changed his world. His six grandchildren Brandon, Whitney, Hayleigh, Spencer, Gunner and Cooper along with his great-grandchildren; Gannon, Bodee, Stetson, Maverick, Jett, Paisley and Hadley have all lost their Papa. On Saturday December 14th, 2019, feel free to stop by the barn from 1-4 to celebrate his life. Please write a memory to leave with us (or mail). We are heartbroken, but happy he is with Jimmie again. Family request no flowers please. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home; visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
