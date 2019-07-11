|
Dennis Paul Flagg
1954 - 2019
Dennis Paul Flagg, passed away peacefully July 7th from complications due to ALS, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec 3, 1954 to Fred and Lillian (Sampson) Flagg in Kalispell, MT. He graduated from Flathead High School in 1973 and went on to MSU where he earned his teaching degree. He married Kathie Jones in 1979. Together they had 4 wonderful children; Matthew, Adam, Chelsie and Daniel. After several years of searching for the perfect place to call home and raise their family, they settled in the beautiful community of Cottage Grove, OR. Dennis retired from teaching middle school children after 37 years. His gentle, kind, and quiet nature, his calm demeanor, and belief to teach by example, gave voice without speaking, to many students, as well as his own children. Dennis and Kathie were blessed beyond measure with 6 grandchildren. While realizing that getting older isn't always easy, being grandparents took every one of those aches and pains away, fully. Dennis' life was filled with adventure outside of teaching as well. He was a licensed pilot, an avid guitar player in his youth, enjoyed scuba diving, taught skiing at Willamette Pass, and loved spending time skiing the diamonds in MT with his siblings.
While we were so richly blessed by Dennis in this life, we will continue to see him in his own children and grandchildren, in the students whose lives he changed forever, and in everything he touched to make better. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 675 S 7th St, Cottage Grove, OR. Memorial contributions may be made to CGHS scholarship fund with "London students" written in the memo line. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 11 to July 14, 2019