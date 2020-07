Denver Jene Hamlin08/16/1976 - 07/23/2020Denver Jene Hamlin was born in Fortuna, California. He was 43 years old when his life ended. He leaves behind his mother Betty McGuire, sister Krystal Hamlin, brother Justin Hamlin, sons Felix and Tristan Hamlin along with other family and friends.Denver was a great guy with an infectious smile when you got to see it. He loved all kinds of music. He will be greatly missed.Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy