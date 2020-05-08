Home

Service
To be announced at a later date
Dewey H. Leavitt
December 13, 1934 - Sunday, May 3, 2020
Dewey H. Leavitt, age 85 passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home in Eugene, Oregon surrounded by loved ones.
Dewey was born December 13, 1934, in Escalante, Utah to the parents of Percy J. Leavitt and Leona Schurtz. He was the last to survive of his five brothers and two sisters which were Ermine, Donald, Hilma, Darrell, Will, Percy O' Dean, and Douglas. Dewey lived in the Mohawk Valley for most of his life and could be found creating beautiful gardens or building unique timber-frame homes. Dewey served in the US Military from 1955 to 1957. Dewey and three of his brothers began and ran a local company, Leavitt's Freight Service for over 62 years. Leavitt's blue and white trucks can still be spotted on the freeways hauling telephone poles or long wood beams.
Dewey married Joyce Kae Westover on May 11, 1957. Together they had five children. He remarried on January 3, 1989, to Donna Skinner and brought three additional children into his heart. Dewey is survived by his children Ronald Leavitt and spouse Theresa. Duane Leavitt, Lynn Hunter and spouse Roger. Joy Hill and spouse Dan, and Christine Ruiz. Dewey is also survived by his stepchildren, Joel Skinner and spouse Robyn. Christine Grim and spouse Tim and preceded by Eric Skinner. Dewey has 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren who adored him.
All who knew Dewey loved him. His smile was contagious, and his presence brightened any room. He will be forever loved and missed by all.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this summer.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 8 to May 10, 2020
