Dewey Herbert
8/10/1931 - 9/26/2019
Dewey Arnold Herbert "Grandpa Dukes" was born August 10, 1931 in the old Page house in Drain, Oregon to Bobby and Mary Emily Herbert. Dewey attended primary school in Triangle Lake before the family moved to the farm on Cook Road in the mid 40's. He was part of the last class to graduate from Fairview Grade School on Poodle Creek Road. Dewey graduated from Elmira High School in 1950 as student body president and received a basketball scholarship to Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, Oregon. During his freshman year, Dewey was drafted into the Army, but with older brothers Leighton and John already deployed, he was soon sent home to help his father run the farm.
Dewey married fellow Falcon classmate, Betty Jean Forcia on June 27, 1953. While Betty stayed home to raise their three children, Dewey began working for Buehler Bros & Hult Lumber Company. He went on to retire from United Grocers after 29 years. Dewey and Betty lived on the family farm together for over 64 wonderful years filled with raising cattle, moving irrigation pipe, harvesting hay, and being the backbone of a growing family.
Dewey enjoyed cheering on his Falcon family members in various sports, many of whom inherited both his height and athleticism. Dewey was a well-known neighbor in his small town and was someone you could depend on to lend a hand. He was the epitome of a hard-working, family man who will be greatly missed by many.
Dewey was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty, brothers Leighton & John Herbert and his sister Evelyn Aronson his three half sisters Merle Purkerson, Mildred Judson and Della Starr. Dewey is survived by his sons Clifford (Kari) Herbert and Rodney Herbert of Noti, and his daughter Judy (Paul) Fuller of Elmira, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 19th at 12:30 at 21862 Cook Road Noti, OR. 97461. Lunch will be served, casual warm dress.
