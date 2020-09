Or Copy this URL to Share

Rainey, Jr. - Dewitt Rainey, Jr., 45, of Veneta, Oregon died September 20, 2020. Arrangements by Sunset Hills Funeral Home, Crematorium & Cemetery in Eugene.



