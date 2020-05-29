Diana Seals
1943 - 2020
Diana Seals
2-8-1943 - 4-26-2020
Diana lost her long battle with cancer in April. She leaves behind son Shannon Seals, his boys James & Jesse, and great granddaughters Scarlette & Cheyenne. She is also survived by her daughter Shelly Seals, her children Ashley & Riley as well as Diana's sisters Deborah & Dayna and many nieces & nephews. She was born in Astoria but attended Lowell high school outside of Eugene after her family moved to her grandparent's little farm up Lost Creek. That's where she met her husband Ray. They were married 55yrs before Ray lost his own battle with cancer in April of 2018. Diana spent 25yrs as a school cook with the 4j school district where she was fortunate to make lifelong friendships she cherished. She had a way about her, making friends through her bright loving spirit and nurturing ways. Diana was an amazing cook, for years she hosted the family celebrations using the "secret family recipes" and sprinkling in a little of her own loving care. She was a gifted painter whose paintings for family and friends won many ribbons at the county fair. Her artistic talents lent a hand as her and Ray built a yard and garden oasis where they could sit for hours watching their birds and wildlife, it was a big source of joy in Diana's life. When she and Ray weren't working in their garden you could find Diana firmly planted on the back of their Harley taking in the sites as they took many years' worth of rides through the countryside. She was the coolest Harley riding grandma around. Diana will be missed by her lifelong friends, family and all that had the fortune to know and love her!
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

