|
|
Passed away on March 20, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1953. To Le Roy and Lorna Zeller in Coquille, Oregon
Diane Gail Gavick (Smith)
October 18, 1953 -
March 20, 2019
She was preceded in death by her Mother Lorna and survived by her Father Le Roy, Husband Phil, Children Michelle, Joseph and Danielle. Sisters Patricia, Marcia and Sharon and step-sister Helen.
She had 5 grandchildren with one on the way.
Celebration of life will be held on April 7, 2019 AT 1:00 at the Oddfellows, 342 Main St.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 29, 2019