Diane Kay Gammell
12/15/1940 - 5/28/2020
Diane Gammell peacefully passed on May 28, 2020 at the age 79. Born on December 15, 1940 in Oakland, NE to Herb and Magel Young. She graduated from Oakland High School in Nebraska in 1958 and attended the University of Nebraska.
Diane married Chuck Gammell in 1981 and moved to Dexter, Oregon where she worked as the office coordinator at the University of Oregon Landscape Architecture Department. Diane loved the outdoors. She enjoyed going for drives in the surrounding mountains, bird watching and collecting rocks.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jerry Gammell. She is survived by Chuck, her loving husband of 39 years; her sisters, Carmen Russman and Phyllis Nelson; her children, Adam Smith, Aaron Smith, Julie Gammell and Roy Gammell: and 12 grandchildren. Diane will be greatly missed. We love you!
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.