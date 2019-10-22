|
Diane Kent
04/26/1933 - 10/19/2019
Diane Kent passed away Saturday October 19, 2019 after an extended stay at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane Washington.
Diane was 86 years old, born on April 26, 1933 in Fullerton, California. She graduated from Gaston High School in 1951 and attended Oregon State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and majored in Home Economics.
Her parents William and Lora Mae Ellingsworth had multiple businesses including the Ellingsworth Store for Men in Eugene Oregon.
Diane had many successful careers, including ownership of grocery stores on the Oregon Coast, the Four Seasons Wedding Shoppe in Eugene, Oregon where she was an active leader of Lane Leaders Association, and later in her career working at First Interstate/Wells Fargo bank in Portland Oregon. She and husband Stewart worked and travelled the United States in their own business. Following retirement, she remained very active with involvement in the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary club, civic events, Republican party politics, as well as numerous local Christian events.
Diane and Stewart moved to Colville, WA 7 years ago after living in Vancouver WA for almost 20 years. Prior to moving to Colville, she was one of the planners and organizers of the annual Clark County Mayors and Civic Leaders Prayer Breakfast, with hundreds of attendees from all over Clark County still held in Vancouver. Diane enjoyed family, friends, civic events, and was well known for her culinary skills and entertaining at holiday and family gatherings.
Diane is survived by her husband Stewart of 27 years. Her children Cindy Scroggins, husband Gary, grandchildren Jon Ferris and Ann Eckhart; Nick Hendricks and wife Rhonda, grandchildren Miranda and Vanessa Hendricks; Kristin Kunkle and husband Steve, grandchildren Geoffrey and Stephanie Kunkle; Heidi Wilkes and husband James, grandchildren Nicci and Grant Costelloe; and Kim Hendricks husband Rafe Veenker and grandchildren Katy Corcoran and Jake Veenker. She was blessed with 5 children, 5 step children, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Kathryn Thompson, husband Peter and sons Layard and Justin; and brother Pete Ellingsworth.
Diane will be dearly missed by family and friends who are comforted that she is in Heaven and her legacy will live on.
A memorial service for Diane will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 am.
River View Cemetery-Adams Chapel
0300 SW Taylors Ferry Rd. Portland, OR 97219
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019