April 18, 1933 -
January 25, 2019
Diane Morris, aged 85, born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 18, 1933, the only child of James McCormick and Patricia Hicks, passed away peacefully the evening of January 25, 2019, in Springfield, Oregon. Diane grew up in Belfast and moved to the countryside during the War. She loved raising horses and dogs, and after graduation spent a year attending finishing school in Switzerland.
She had a strong faith in the Christian church, and was deeply loved by her family.
Diane is survived by her husband; Wesley, of Springfield, Oregon; sister Claudia of Fallbrook, California; daughter Shelley, of Warren, Oregon; son Peter, of Springfield, Oregon; son Andrew, of Scotts Valley, California; son Harry, of Livermore, California; and son Daryl, of Concord, California. She also had six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.
The memorial service for Diane will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1 PM, at the Camp Creek Church, 37535 Upper Camp Creek Road, Springfield, Oregon, 97478
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019