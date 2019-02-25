Home

Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Berean Assembly of God Church
147 75th St.
Springfield, OR
Dickie Leroy Babcock Obituary
February 11, 2019

Dickie Leroy Babcock, age 72 passed away unexpectedly on February 11th.

Dick enjoyed time spent with Jesus, family, and friends. He loved traveling, woodworking, and watching his grandchildren's sporting and other events.

He had a great sense of humor! He loved laughing and making others laugh. Dick was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dick is survived by many loving family members: brothers; Bob (Patsy) Babcock, Dennis (Nancy) Babcock, Greg Babcock, sisters; Iris Scott, Donna Wells, Wife; Carol Babcock, children; Valerie (Jerry) O'Sullivan, Kristi (Pat) Sharp, Melissa (David) Mondou, Virgil (Shelia) Walton, Paul (Laurie) Walton, grandchildren; Cody (Alanna) Ronan, Tori Ronan, Makenna Sharp, Kaylee O'Sullivan, Madison O'Sullivan, Wyatt Sharp, Jacob Walton, Brandon (Kelcie) Walton, Destiny (Anthony) Marshall, Colton Mondou, Connor Mondou, and 3 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Berean Assembly of God Church at 147 75th St. in Springfield on March 2nd at 11 a.m.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 25, 2019
