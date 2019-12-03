Home

Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Dixie Smith


1937 - 2019
Dixie Smith Obituary
Dixie Smith
July 1, 1937 - November 25, 2019
Dixie Lee Smith of Springfield passed away November 25, 2019. She was 82. Dixie was born July 1, 1937 to Bert and Helen (Stone) Rose in LaGrande, Oregon.
She attended grade school and high school in Coquille, Or., and then graduated from Western Baptist College in Salem, Or. With degrees in Theology and Piano Performance. Dixie taught piano lessons out of her home for over 60 years to hundreds of children.
Dixie is survived by her husband, Burt Smith; daughters, Joy Trigg, Lynda Patterson, and Gwen Fjeld; 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. at The Marcola Christian Church 92419 Marcola Rd.
Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
