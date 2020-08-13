Dolores Elaine Masengil
August 4, 1929 - July 8, 2020
Dolores Elaine (Jordan) Masengil passed away on July 8, 2020 at home at age 90. She was born August 4, 1929 in Yankton Oregon. She graduated from Eugene High school in 1947. Attended business collage and worked for Eugene Retail Credit for several years as well as being a full time mom, farmer, leader of boy and girl scouts, and 4H. Active in church activities. Loved to sew and crochet. She was famous for her cross stitch.
She married Benjamin A. Masengil June 4, 1948 in Eugene. They purchased a small farm on Victory drive in Junction City, Oregon in 1954, lived and raised three children. Benjamin A. and youngest daughter DeAnn D preceded Dolores in death. She is survived by two younger sisters, Darlene and Lynda. A son and daughter Benjamin T and Teresa. 8 grand kids, 16 great grand kids, and 3 great great grand kids.
