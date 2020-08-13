1/
Dolores Elaine Masengil
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Elaine Masengil
August 4, 1929 - July 8, 2020
Dolores Elaine (Jordan) Masengil passed away on July 8, 2020 at home at age 90. She was born August 4, 1929 in Yankton Oregon. She graduated from Eugene High school in 1947. Attended business collage and worked for Eugene Retail Credit for several years as well as being a full time mom, farmer, leader of boy and girl scouts, and 4H. Active in church activities. Loved to sew and crochet. She was famous for her cross stitch.
She married Benjamin A. Masengil June 4, 1948 in Eugene. They purchased a small farm on Victory drive in Junction City, Oregon in 1954, lived and raised three children. Benjamin A. and youngest daughter DeAnn D preceded Dolores in death. She is survived by two younger sisters, Darlene and Lynda. A son and daughter Benjamin T and Teresa. 8 grand kids, 16 great grand kids, and 3 great great grand kids.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home
480 West 7th Street
Junction City, OR 97448
(541) 998-2152
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved