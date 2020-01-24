|
Dolores H. Sorensen
5/5/1929 - 1/2/2020
Dolores H. Sorensen, 90 of Eugene, Oregon passed away on January 2, 2020 in Eugene.
Service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2200 Coburg Road, Eugene, OR, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Reception following.
Dolores was born in Eugene, Oregon to Sigurd Hanson and Helen Svarverud Hanson on May 5, 1929. She attended school in Eugene, Oregon. She worked as a bookkeeper.
Dolores and Calvin Whitney Johnson were married June 13, 1948. Diane Johnson DeLapp was born to Dolores and Cal on June 14, 1955. Dolores and John (Jack) Sorensen were married July 7, 1973.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents Sigurd and Helen Hanson, husband Cal Johnson, husband Jack Sorensen, daughter Diane Johnson DeLapp and two sisters, Hazel Lanz and Norma Ackermann.
Dolores is survived by step-sons, James Sorensen of Springfield, OR and Richard Sorensen (Elaine) of Halsey, Oregon; grandchildren Donald Sorensen (Angie) of Springfield, Oregon and Diane Sorensen of Portland, Oregon, one great-granddaughter, and three great-great grandchildren. Dolores loved contact from her nephews Byron Ackermann of Washington, Larry Johnson and Robert Johnson, of Utah,
Dolores was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. The community of faith was a strength and comfort to her throughout her life. She enjoyed time with family, especially her cousins with whom she enjoyed a monthly lunch for decades. She always looked forward to extended family reunions.
The family of Dolores Sorensen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Signature Hospice and Evergreen memory care for the kind and compassionate care they provided to her.
Private burial provided at Lane Memorial Gardens, Eugene, Oregon. Services provided by Lane Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020