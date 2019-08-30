|
Dolores Myrtle Snyder
7/8/1929 - 8/25/2019
Dolores Myrtle Caswell was born on July 8, 1929 in Eugene, Oregon to Oscar Caswell and Laura Meyer. She married William Lawrence Dean Snyder on November 15, 1947 at Central Presbyterian Church in Eugene. While Bill was building their log hauling business, she provided devoted constancy at home for the family, building a solid foundation of love and laughter. Together they raised four daughters and celebrated 49 years together before Bill's passing in 1997.
The Snyders made their home in Eugene, but enjoyed many retirement winters together in Yuma, Arizona. Dolores continued to winter on her property in Yuma where she met Ed Putnam of Springfield, Oregon. Ed became her devoted and loving partner for the remaining two decades of her long and happy life, travelling in their RV, fishing, and laughing – sometimes at each other, but always together.
Dolores was considered a graceful, gentle soul to all those who met her. She was a devoted wife to Bill and partner to Ed, a loving and supportive mother to Deanna, Karon, Laurie, and Tracy; an adoring sister to Orville, and a doting grandmother to eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dolores successfully fought multiple myeloma for the last 16 years of her life. Her children and grandchildren are eternally grateful for every passing day they were blessed with her life, and grateful to Ed Putnam; his sons and daughters-in-law Jerry and Gail Putnam, and Glen and Jean Putnam; daughter and son-in-law Tami and Dennis Shew; and Ed's five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and the remainder of his extended family for the love and gracious acceptance given to Dolores and her family.
Dolores loved having her family surround her during holidays, family reunions, potlucks with friends and neighbors in Yuma, tending her flowers, playing her keyboard and piano, swimming, and walking. Dolores attended Eugene High School. From there she created her lifelong childhood friendships, especially with Ruthie Beyerlin of Springfield, who was like a sister, and Marge McCurdy (deceased). Her cheerful nature and deliberate dedication to each person in her life attracted many lifelong friends that filled her heart and shared her laughter throughout her 90 years.
Dolores was a gift, and gave the gift of full acceptance, unconditional love, silliness, and laughter to all in her life. She is survived by her partner, Ed Putnam; her daughters and sons-in-law Deanna and Don Crowder of Eugene, Laurie and Joe Yoakum of Hillsboro; daughters Karon Travelstead of Coos Bay, and Tracy Baker of Eugene; grandchildren Suzanne, Trevor, Jason, Jeremy, Jordan, Kyle, Jeffrey, Karli; great-grandchildren Wesley, Isaac, Calista, Addison, Weston, Jesse, Mason, and Grayson; cousin Barbara Andreas; and sister-in-law Judy Caswell. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her brother Orville Caswell.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service for Dolores Snyder at West Lawn Memorial Park at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7. A Celebration of Life picnic will follow at Armitage Park (area H).
