Don Colter
Don Colter of Oakridge, OR passed away 10/28/2019. He was 86. Don was born to Ernest and Jessie Colter of Davenport, OK. Don was raised in Gooding, ID. He moved to Westfir, OR in 1952 to take a job at Edward Hines Lumber Company. Then on to Pope & Talbot in Oakridge, OR. The last 10 years before retiring he consulted for Lumber Companies in California, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. What an adventure they had.
Don married Nancy "LaVerne" Parry in 1950 in Gooding, ID.
Don is survived by 3 children, Larry Colter (Sherry) of Veneta, Peggy Demagalski (Greg) of Oakridge, and Wes Colter (Barbara) of Forest Grove, OR; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Don will be missed for his gentle soul and the kind person that he was.
No services are planned at his request. The family will do a private celebration of his life at a later time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019