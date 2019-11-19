|
Don Fox
8/3/1924 - 10/13/2019
Don Fox died at a care unit in Portland, Oregon on October 13, 2019. He was born at the Mercy Hospital on College Hill in Eugene, Oregon, August 3, 1924 to Edyl Fox, daughter of Matilda and Charles Fraash of Eugene and Irvin Reginald Fox, son of George and Jesse Fox of Portland. He attended Edison grade school, Roosevelt Junior High School, and University High School in Eugene. He attended the University of Oregon for one year and then joined the Navy V-12 program at Willamette University in Salem, graduating in 1946. He was stationed for a short time in Bremerton, Washington and then entered the University of Oregon Medical School in Portland. Don was stationed at Inchon from 1952-1954 during the Korean War.
While at Willamette University, he met and fell in love with Roberta-Jean Yocom, daughter of Beatrice and Ray Yocom of Salem. They were married on June 8, 1946, soon after she graduated from Willamette University. He and his wife and his first two children, Christine and Robert (Bob) lived briefly in San Diego and then returned to Portland where Don completed his residency in internal medicine. Anne, their third child was born in Portland June 10, 1953. Don and Roberta-Jean moved to Eugene where Tom, their fourth child was born October 21, 1955. Theirs was a true love affair that lasted until his death.
Don practiced family internal medicine with great pleasure and success until he retired in 1997. He was active in the medical society and was President for one term. Don and Roberta-Jean were supportive of many community activities including the Bach Festival, KWAX, Relief Nursery, Planned Parenthood, the University of Oregon, Sacred Heart Hospital, volunteers in medicine, Jordan Schnitzer Art Museum, the U of O Music Department and Mt. Pisgah.
Many of Roberta-Jean and Don's best times were spent fishing on the North and Middle Forks of the Willamette River with their dog sitting on Roberta-Jean's feet. The family had many adventures together, fishing, camping, hiking, waterskiing, snow skiing, visiting Canada, New York, and Disney World. As a couple, they traveled Europe with friends. Well into his eighties, he traveled to France and also Ecuador with his children.
Don was a model citizen, reading and writing about current politics well into his 90s. He was a regular letter writer to state and local representatives, typically arguing for education, health care, and peace.
Don was a caring and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He thought his family members were "remarkable" and never said anything but positive things about them. He was always up for family visits, dinners and celebrations as well as phone calls from great grandchildren and if asked, rides on his trusty walker. As a result, he was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Roberta-Jean and son Robert. He is survived by Christine, Anne, and Tom, eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Donations in Don's memory may be made to:
OHSU Layton Aging and Alzheimer's Disease Center
Mail Code CR131
3181 S.W. Sam Jackson Park Road
Portland, OR 97239-3098
OHSU and Doernbecher Foundations
P.O. Box 29017
Portland, Oregon 97296
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019