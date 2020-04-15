|
|
Don (DL) Martinson
6/27/1931 - 4/2/2020
On April 2, 2020 Don Martinson peacefully passed away in the home of his granddaughter Bridgett Morris, with his immediate family by his side. He passed from complications due to age-related causes.
He was the oldest of four boys, Don, Duane, Jim and Ladd. Born to Lee and Doris Martinson in Pollack, South Dakota on June 27, 1931. The family moved to Springfield, OR in the 1930's. He was a 1949 graduate of Springfield High School.
March 26, 1954, he wed the love of his life Betty (Wicks), they were married for 58 years before her passing on April 27, 2012. Don and Betty had two daughters, Cindy and Tammy.
Don held a few odd jobs, and in 1959, his brother Duane, who was employed at the Southern Pacific Railroad told Don he should apply. He was hired immediately, and they worked together for the SP until Duane's passing in 1981. Don took an early retirement and buyout in 1993. His work for the railroad was as a brakeman/conductor. For many years his "main run" was from Eugene to Klamath Falls. During layover's he enjoyed playing pool and finding bargains at local thrift stores.
He was known as a collector of many things, it was said, he was a "collector of collections". Amongst his interests were knives (of all types), lighters, dice, small cars, books, records, pocket watches, cowboy boots, clocks, leather goods, and all things railroad. Once he retired, he spent his days scouring the thrift stores, flea markets, and garage sales for second-hand goods. Don had a special love for used items, referring to them as "treasures", his eyes lit up when he shared his gems with you. He also spent many hours working with his lovely wife Betty on their beautiful lawn.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Doris Martinson, his wife Betty and two brothers, Duane and Jim. He is survived by his brother Ladd (wife Eileen) of Rickreall, his two daughters Cindy Brown (husband George) and daughter Tammy Crafton (husband Terry) of Eugene. Grandchildren Connie Morris of Yakima, Bridgett Morris of Eugene, Kevin Crafton (girlfriend Ashley) of Stanton, CA and great grandchildren Austen Morris of Eugene and Graison Sherman-Morris of Yakima.
Thank you to, Springfield High School Class of 1949 (the 49er's) for gathering every other month for lunch and to the group of railroaders' aka the Lier's Club for your monthly breakfast gatherings and companionship. He would come home with stories and would share how much he enjoyed the outings.
For the past eight years Don lived with his youngest daughter Tammy, husband Terry, their 2 dogs and 2 cats. Don loved anything sports and especially our UO Ducks, many hours were spent cheering them on, (Go Ducks)! He was an avid reader, reading the local newspaper daily. Don, who enjoyed sitting in his chair doting over the dogs, (cats not so much) fed the dogs scraps, even though he knew he wasn't supposed to feed them people food, he just couldn't throw anything away. He greeted and interacting with everyone who came to our home. In the summer, we spent hours on the back patio him in his rocker, just watching and taking in the day. He loved his outings to the local thrift store (Teen Challenge) in his 92' Geo Metro, which he purchased brand new. In his final days he enjoyed nipping on his Blackberry Brandy out of his thrift store flask and his monthly drive in his little car to join his brother Ladd and wife Eileen at the Rickreall flea market where he met and made many friends and purchased cherished items. The world lost a kind, loving soul, who will be missed by all who knew him.
Due to the situation with COVID19 the service and reception are delayed, we will contact all friends and loved ones to join us once we set a date.
Donations can be made to Signature Home Health Hospice in memory of Donald Martinson.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020