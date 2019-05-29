|
|
Don was bom in Hamilton, Canada to Ted and Gladys Morrow. As a young child, Don and his parents moved and settled in Eugene.
Don "Mo" Morrow
1945 - 2019
Don was involved in Sports at a young age and played Baseball, Basketball, Football and Golf. He graduated from NEHS in 1963 where he was a member of the Golf Team.
He attended the U of O on a golf scholarship. He graduated with a dual degree in English and Business Management. He became life-long U of O Duck fan!
He went to work as a College Representative for Olympia Brewing Company. He advanced to Regional Manager of the West Coast and Asian operations. He was able to retire at age 40.
Don was fun loving and generous. He was a good friend to many, who remember him with good stories and smiles. He will be missed.
Celebration of Life will be on Saturday June 1, 2019 at Sonny's Tavern in Springfield at 1:27 pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 29, 2019