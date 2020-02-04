|
Don Patchen
11/01/1931 - 01/10/2020
Don Patchen died in his home in Palm Desert on Jan.10 2020, of Lung Cancer. He was 88 years old, surrounded by his family when he passed. Don is survived by his wife Lisa, son Jeff, daughter Dawn, step-son Denny, grandchildren: Tommy (Sarah), Jeff (Cassie), Marc (Taryn) and seven great-grandchildren. As well as many cousins, family members and friends. Preceding him in death are both his parents and his sister Maxine.
Don was born in Cottage Grove Or, to parents Roy and Julia Patchen. As a young boy the family moved to Ryderwood Wa and Portland and eventually settled in Springfield where Don graduated from High School. He joined the AirForce in 1951, he is a Korean and Vietnam Veteran as he joined the Marine Corps in1959 and retired in 1975 after 20 years of military service. Shortly thereafter he was employed by he US Government as a Customs Inspector in San Francisco, until he retired in 1996. He met his wife Lisa in 1981 and they were married in 1982 and had 37 happy years together. They made their way back to Oregon in 1998 and lived in Cottage Grove for five years and on to Eugene where they enjoyed the good life in retirement, plenty of golf, good friends and family get-togethers and always made sure to be home in time to watch all the Oregon Duck games. Their summers were spent in Oregon but in the fall they would pack their car and drive south to SunCity, Palm Desert, where they enjoyed all the activities and beautiful weather.
Don was a humble Marine at heart, everyone that knew him loved him and he will always be missed.
There will be a private Inurnment at Rest-Haven Memorial later this spring.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020