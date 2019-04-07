|
Don R. Carter, 82, of Springfield, Oregon, passed Sunday, March 31, 2019. Don was born to Sherman Carter, Sr. and Frieda Carter (Bode) on July 5, 1936 in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Don attended Springfield High School. He was an entrepreneur of multiple businesses, from service stations to log trucking as well as the Mogul Mouse Ski Shops in Springfield, Oregon.
Don served his country as a Supply Sergeant in the Korean War as part of the 181st Airborne of the Army.
Don had 4 children: Greg Carter (Penne Carter), Guy Carter (Deceased 05/03/2015 ALS - Melinda Carter), Jeff Carter (Sheri Carter) and Jody Carter (Randall Stevens). He also is survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on April 13, 2019 at 2 PM at the Garden Way Retirement Center. The address is 175 South Garden Way, Eugene, Oregon 97401.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019