Don Rayborn
January 12, 1930 - September 6, 2020
Don Reid Rayborn, born January 12, 1930 in Chicago, IL, "had a good run" and "slipped the surly bonds of earth" on September 6, 2020. His plan was to rejoin his wife of 55 years, Betty Jane Patterson, in heavenly peace. He was 90 years old.
He is survived by his six children, Susan (Rob) Sloan, Cynthia Cook, Carole Nemnich, Emily Rayborn, Mary (Aaron Logue) Rayborn, Luke Rayborn; Cat, his faithful feline companion; brothers: Randal (Nancy) Rayborn and Gary Rayborn; eight grandchildren and a flock of great-grandchildren.
Don led by example, was grateful for the blessings and life experiences given to him, was generous and kind, believed that humor could bring people together, and he left some very big size 13 shoes to fill.
Don was a man of many talents, interests, affiliations, and a few foibles and vices. Don loved literature, classical music, cinema, and art. His children were encouraged to participate in music and at 40, Don resumed piano lessons himself after a 20+ year hiatus. He also loved to hunt and fish, won an NRA sharpshooting award as a teen, was a self-taught mechanic, carpenter, gardener, brewer, and many other avocations. If he needed to know how to do or about something, he found a way. Don earned a BS in English Literature at the Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL on the GI Bill.
After retiring from a long career in sales and marketing (Caterpillar Tractor Co Peoria, IL, Western States Equipment, Boise, ID, and Pape Bros., Eugene, OR), Don launched his second career as a renaissance man. He took graduate classes in writing at OSU and published his book of short stories in 2004. He drew from his life experiences to craft his stories preserving much of his life and times for his family. Extended family vacations provided a venue for reading the latest draft of a story complete with an audience ready to heckle and enjoy a window into his world. Learning to paint became a focus, too. He freely offered up his work to the family and was a good sport when children and grandchildren became art critics. His work has been offered to the Museum of Bad Art in Boston and hangs framed in some homes.
Throughout his life, Don believed that providing a loving and stable home based on Christian values was his duty and honor. He was a role model for his children and the people in their lives, too. He lived his faith serving the congregation at Messiah Lutheran in Eugene, OR for over 30 years.
Family dinners were important to Don and Betty as these provided opportunities to engage in serious discussions (debating current events and topics) and the silly (pun-wars) while including everyone. Maintaining discipline was often a challenge. A second infraction was often called out with, "That's two!" as he pointed at the offender with three fingers. In later years, as the family grew, neighbors would comment on the level of noise coming from the dining room of the family home.
Aviation was Don's lifelong passion. As a boy he scraped together enough money to buy flying lessons whenever he could. He earned his pilot's license at 16. After his youth in Rushville, IL, he enlisted in the Air Force and served in Europe after WWII. Don met Betty Jane while on stateside leave, they went on a couple of dates, got engaged and were married in less than three weeks. Don said they knew right away that they wanted to be together and it was the best thing he ever did. After the whirlwind courtship and marriage, he moved his new bride from Beardstown, IL to Chateauroux, France to begin a life adventure together. Interestingly, Don the pilot learned to drive a car at age 23 with Betty as his instructor.
Don's children became conscripted co-pilots on N76129er, his beloved 2-seater Luscombe aircraft. All lived to tell epic tales of survival.
The family will convene to celebrate Don's life after the pandemic. In the meantime, we encourage those who knew him to write your own story and read it with your family, share a glass of cheap but yummy wine with a friend, plant a rosebush, fire up the "BBQ, BBQ, BBQ", give your pet a love, light a string of firecrackers, host a big family gathering and tell stories about yourselves, play poker and gloat when you win, paint a landscape, or pirate a Netflix movie of your choosing. And always "drive safely and don't hit anything".
No flowers please. A donation to a charity of your choice
is always appropriate.
