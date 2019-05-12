|
Don S. Levi was born May 21, 1936 in New York City. His parents were Rabbi S. Gershon Levi and Shonie Levi. He passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 right after giving a talk to a philosophy class at St. Mary's College of Maryland. He was 82.
Don attended the prestigious Bronx High School of Science, but did not graduate. Instead, at age 16, he went to the University of Wisconsin, Madison on a Ford Foundation Fellowship. He graduated with a major in Mathematics and proceeded to graduate school at Harvard University's Philosophy Department. There he would study Formal Logic and the Philosophy of Mathematics. He was hired to teach at San Jose State in 1961 and received the PhD from Harvard in 1963. For the 1964-65 school year, Don moved to the University of Oregon's Philosophy Department. Don was preferred over other candidates because it was understood that he was a logician, but also a philosopher critical of Formal Logic and its pretensions.
Don had genuine insights into the flaws and foibles of the Formal Logic and Mathematical Logic philosophy he had been taught in school. What he didn't have was a background of writing essays, or being taught how to write them. Don was a brilliant and highly intuitive thinker, but his thinking was not linear. Even in conversation he would leap excitedly from one topic to another without signaling the change. He did the same thing in his early attempts at writing philosophy essays. Don was unable to get essays published during his early years. He did not give up. He continued to write essays in an effort to capture and articulate his insights. His lack of success must have been agonizing and frustrating.
Essays never did become easy for Don to write, but they did get better. He published five essays during the 1980's, four of them clearly about topics in logic. Don's writing skill and confidence were growing apace. There were twenty publications during the 1990's, many of them critical of logicians. This is an amazing accomplishment for a man who basically had to educate himself and who had to work in an uncongenial medium. During the 2000's he continued to publish about logic, but also about a
wider range of topics. For example, there is an interesting article about alcoholism and treatment for it, "The Power of Powerlessness."
In 1978 Don married Katherine Pearl-Levi. They lived in Eugene until Don retired from the University of Oregon in 2001. After retirement the couple moved to Honoka'a, HI, where they enjoyed life on a small coffee farm for fifteen years. Recently they have been living in Bellingham, WA.
Don continued to work on his ideas after retirement. There is a compelling unpublished article about Ordinary Language Philosophy. If it had been written forty or fifty years ago, it would have made a big splash in the philosophy world. He continued to work on the supposed incompatibility between determinism and free will.
In general, Don just loved being a Professor of Philosophy. He was at his best in the classroom. He was happy there. He loved the action in a class, the way a student would understand or fail to understand, the game of arguing, the questions, the confusions. He loved being the center of attention. He loved talking and sometimes listening. He died at a happy moment, right after being immersed in the activity he loved the most. Don went out with "Guns A-Blazing."
Don is survived by his wife, Katherine Pearl-Levi (Bellingham, WA); his children, Naema R. Clark (Portland, OR), Aaron Levi (San Francisco, CA), and Adam Levi and his wife Joanna (Bowie, MD), and Anyika Levi (Oregon City, OR); his step children, Sheri L. Johnson (Kailua-Kona, HI), Karla J. Johnson (Eugene, OR), Nicholas D. Johnson (Santa Cruz, CA), and Debra S. Johnson (predeceased, San Rafael, CA); his sister Victoria (Vicki) Levi, MD (Boston, MA), and her daughter, Tamar Levi (Cincinnati, OH); and five grandchildren.
A memorial will be held from 3 to 6 pm on Saturday June 15, 2019 in Smith Hall, at Lewis & Clark College, Portland, OR.
