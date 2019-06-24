|
|
Don went to join his Mom and Dad on June 6, 2019 after being ill for many years. Don was born July 30, 1945 in South Bend, Indiana. He was born to Charlie and Hazel Vaughn.
Don Vaughn
July 30, 1945 - June 6, 2019
Don is survived by his wife of 35 years Joanie Peebles Vaughn, his sister Charlene Vaughn Savage, his brother Charles (Claudine) Vaughn, a daughter Ami (Alan) Paschal, a son Joe Vaughn, 2 granddaughters and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Don graduated from Thurston High school in 1964. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1968 in Vietnam. Many of Don's medical issues were due to Agent Orange. Don had a successful career in the computer industry in Bellevue, Wa and Tigard, Or.
Don and his wife enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, rafting and gardening in Oregon and Washington. Family was also important. Entertaining family and friends was a large part of their lives.
Don was gifted at fixing and building almost anything and was proud of his shop.
There will a celebration of life on July 21st, at Papas Pizza on Coburg Rd, in Eugene, from 4:00 to 7:00. Come and share your stories of Don.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 24, 2019