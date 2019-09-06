|
|
Dona Carol Lindsey
June 11, 1928 - August 14, 2019
Dona Carol Lindsey died peacefully, at the age of 91, in Springfield, Oregon. She was born in a church parsonage on June 11, 1928 in Richland, Oregon to Jacob and Vera Moomaw. She was the youngest of two children. Her brother, David Philip Moomaw, survives her.
Her parents were both teachers, and her father was also a minister. She grew up along the southern Oregon coast, graduating from North Bend High School, and then earned her teaching certificate from Monmouth College (WOU). In 1950, she and her family moved to Eugene where she attended the University of Oregon and completed her teaching degree.
After arriving in Eugene, Dona met her future husband, Robert Lindsey, at a young adults class at First Methodist Church in downtown Eugene. She noticed him right away, as he was very handsome. Unfortunately, he was with someone else. She was quite relieved when she found out the young lady with Bob was his sister!
Bob and Dona were married on October 11, 1952 in front of the fireplace in her parent's home at the corner of 24th and Onyx in Eugene. Her father officiated, her mother made their wedding cake, and Dona made her own wedding dress.
After they were married, Dona started her teaching career and Bob worked for Pacific NW Bell. Dona taught at Condon, Westmoreland, and River Road elementary schools before staying home to start their family in 1954. She was the BEST mom to Mary Margaret, David Kent, and Sharon Sue.
In 1967, Dona went 'back to school' full-time as a 3rd grade/4th grade teacher at Emerald Empire Christian School (now known as Eugene Christian School). Her last teaching post was at Clear Lake Elementary, teaching the third grade until her retirement in 1986. Dona's years as a teacher were a perfect fit for who she was. She had an amazing ability to love and to believe the best in children.
Bob and Dona were longtime members of First Baptist Church of Eugene. Their faith in Jesus Christ was central to their lives. What joy Dona's family feels, in knowing that she and Dad are together again in Heaven!
Dona was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She is survived by her brother, David Moomaw (Sharon). She is also survived by her children: Mary Schleining (Brad), David Lindsey (Tammie), and Sharon Grafham. She is survived by her grandchildren: Katie (Sam), Scott, John, Daniel, Luke, Cameron (Chloe), Laura (Nate), and John, and great grandchildren: Arlo, Lilly, Gabe, Genesis, and Jessa Joy, and four nieces and five nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00pm, with a lunch reception to follow.
Musgrove Family Center at West Lawn
225 S. Danebo Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97402
Musgroves.com
Memorial donations may be made to:
Camp Harlow
(campharlow.com)
The ElderHealth & Living Education Fund
(elderhealthandliving.com)
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019